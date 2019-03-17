Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Out at least one month

Travis underwent surgery to repair a meniscus tear in his left knee and will be reevaluated in 4-to-6 weeks, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

This is another tough blow for Travis, who has been hindered by injuries throughout his career. The second baseman will continue rehabbing in Florida, and if everything goes as planned, he should be cleared to resume baseball activities in mid-to-late April. Travis will still need go through an abbreviated spring training once he's cleared to resume baseball activities, suggesting he won't be ready to return until sometime in May at the earliest. With Travis set to open the season on the IL, Richard Urena looks poised to break camp in his place as a reserve infielder.