Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Out of Friday's lineup
Travis is not in the lineup against the Yankees on Friday.
Travis will get the day off after going 1-for-4 with one strikeout during Tuesday's series opener. Lourdes Gurriel will make his major-league debut at second base while batting ninth in the order. Expect to see Travis back in action against southpaw Jordan Montgomery on Saturday.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Takes seat for Game 2 of twin bill•
-
Blue Jays' Devon Travis: In Saturday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Will undergo X-rays after HBP•
-
Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Out of lineup against Orioles•
-
Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Gets day off Sunday•
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jeff Samardzija and Drew Pomeranz and a host of other players are set to return from the DL...
-
These eight are Fantasy fool's gold
These eight look like they've turned over a new leaf, but don't be fooled, says our Scott...
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hernandez's big potential
A couple of young sluggers are worth your time Thursday, as are a couple of older sluggers...
-
Podcast: Cueto dominates
From Johnny Cueto’s strikeouts to Patrick Corbin’s slider to Shohei Ohtani’s blister, we’re...