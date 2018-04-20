Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Out of Friday's lineup

Travis is not in the lineup against the Yankees on Friday.

Travis will get the day off after going 1-for-4 with one strikeout during Tuesday's series opener. Lourdes Gurriel will make his major-league debut at second base while batting ninth in the order. Expect to see Travis back in action against southpaw Jordan Montgomery on Saturday.

