Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Out of lineup against Orioles

Travis is not in the starting nine against Baltimore on Wednesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Expectedly, Travis will take a routine day off following a pair of starts as Gift Ngoepe gets the assignment at second for the series finale. Travis has been struggling at the plate all season, and went 0-for-7 with four strikeouts during the first two games against the Orioles, bringing his slash line to .088/.139/.118.