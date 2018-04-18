Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Out of lineup Wednesday

Travis is not in the lineup against the Royals on Wednesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Travis will remain on the bench for the series finale after going 3-for-5 with one RBI during Tuesday's doubleheader. In his place, Gift Ngoepe will start at the keystone.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories