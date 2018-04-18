Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Out of lineup Wednesday
Travis is not in the lineup against the Royals on Wednesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Travis will remain on the bench for the series finale after going 3-for-5 with one RBI during Tuesday's doubleheader. In his place, Gift Ngoepe will start at the keystone.
