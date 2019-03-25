Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Placed on 60-day IL
Travis (knee) was placed on the 60-day injured list Monday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Travis underwent surgery to repair a meniscus tear in his left knee earlier in the month, and his placement on the 60-day IL means he won't be eligible to return until the end of May at the earliest. The move frees up a spot on the team's 40-man roster for Daniel Hudson, who was signed to a one-year deal Monday. Look for Richard Urena to fill in as a reserve infielder in his absence, while Lourdes Gurriel and Freddy Galvis occupy the middle of Toronto's infield.
