Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Pops second homer Wednesday
Travis went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Angels.
it's only his second homer of the season, and his first since being called back up from Triple-A Buffalo. Travis still only sports a .149/.208/.284 slash line, however, and he'll need to display a lot more consistency to lock down his spot at the keystone for the Jays once again.
