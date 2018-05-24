Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Pops second homer Wednesday

Travis went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Angels.

it's only his second homer of the season, and his first since being called back up from Triple-A Buffalo. Travis still only sports a .149/.208/.284 slash line, however, and he'll need to display a lot more consistency to lock down his spot at the keystone for the Jays once again.

More News
Our Latest Stories