Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Reenters lineup Sunday
Travis (foot) will start at second base and bat eighth Sunday against the Yankees, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
Travis had been sidelined for the previous two games of the series after fouling a ball off his left foot in the opener Thursday. Lourdes Gurriel from Double-A New Hampshire to give the Blue Jays more middle-infield depth in the interim, and it's possible that the 24-year-old sticks around with the big club in an everyday role after getting off to a strong start to his MLB career with three hits and three RBI over his first eight at-bats. With Travis reaching base at a .216 clip this season and shortstop Aledmys Diaz mustering only a .262 on-base percentage, both players could ride the bench more frequently with Gurriel around.
