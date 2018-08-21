Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Returns to lineup
Travis (teeth) is starting at second base and hitting second Tuesday against the Orioles.
As expected, Travis is back in action after missing Monday's series opener due to a root canal. The 27-year-old is hitting .237/.284/.381 with nine homers and two stolen bases through 82 games this season.
