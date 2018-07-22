Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Rides pine in series finale

Travis is out of the lineup Sunday against the Orioles, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Travis had started the last three games for the Blue Jays in favor of Lourdes Gurriel, who had been on the disabled list due to a concussion. With Gurriel back in the mix, he'll now be a threat to take reps from Travis at second base, though it's worth noting that Travis had been the primary second baseman prior to any Gurriel injury. However, a career-low .687 OPS for Travis doesn't necessarily mean he's locked into that job indefinitely.