Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Rides pine Tuesday

Travis is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the White Sox, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Travis has started four of the Blue Jays' five games this season, but he has just one hit to show for it. As a result, he'll get a night off, allowing Yangervis Solarte to man the keystone in his stead.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories