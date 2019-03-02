Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Sidelined with knee issue
Travis is dealing with inflammation in his left knee, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan report.
He has been out of game action since Monday and will be re-evaluated Tuesday. Wilner notes that this is the other knee for Travis -- issues with his right knee have essentially derailed his career over the last few years. If Travis opens the year on the injured list, Lourdes Gurriel would likely be the everyday second baseman while Richard Urena or Eric Sogard could break camp as a utility infielder.
