Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Situated on bench

Travis is not in the lineup Thursday against the Rays, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Travis will head to the bench for Thursday's series opener after starting the last two games at second base, going 1-for-7 with a run scored in those contests. In his place, Richard Urena will cover the keystone and hit ninth.

