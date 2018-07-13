Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Slaps four singles
Travis went 4-for-4 with four singles in the 6-4 loss to Boston on Thursday.
Travis boosted his batting average from .230 to .247 but failed to make a difference on the scoreboard in this one. The 27-year-old owns a .699 OPS with 14 extra-base hits and 23 RBI in 182 at-bats on the year.
