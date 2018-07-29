Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Slides down depth chart
Travis is out of the lineup Sunday against the White Sox.
The recent return of Lourdes Gurriel from the 7-day disabled list along with the acquisition of Brandon Drury seems to have closed Travis' path to an everyday role at second base. Travis will be on the bench for the third time in four games with Gurriel manning the keystone.
