Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Slugs game-winning homer Saturday
Travis went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Nationals.
His fifth-inning shot off Max Scherzer accounted for the only runs in the game. Travis only has four homers on the season in 37 games, but two of them have come in the last two contests. If the 27-year-old continues to regain his power stroke, the regular starting role at second base should come along with it.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Back in lineup Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Dealing with sore knee•
-
Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Hits bench Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Pops second homer Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Brought back to majors•
-
Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Bat remains dormant at Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...
-
Pick up Velasquez and Conforto
Heath Cummings says you can't leave the upside of Vince Velasquez and Michael Conforto on the...