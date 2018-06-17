Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Slugs game-winning homer Saturday

Travis went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Nationals.

His fifth-inning shot off Max Scherzer accounted for the only runs in the game. Travis only has four homers on the season in 37 games, but two of them have come in the last two contests. If the 27-year-old continues to regain his power stroke, the regular starting role at second base should come along with it.

More News
Our Latest Stories