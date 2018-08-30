Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Smacks 11th homer

Travis went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's 10-5 loss to the Orioles.

It's his first multi-hit performance since Aug. 12, breaking Travis out of a 5-for-50 slump over his previous 12 games. The Jays' infield is about to get a lot more crowded in September -- Josh Donaldson (calf) finally began a rehab assignment this week, and Yangervis Solarte (oblique) is on the mend as well -- so Travis will need to keep producing if he wants to see even semi-regular playing time down the stretch.