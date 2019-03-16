Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Spectator again

Travis (knee) isn't included in the lineup Saturday for either of the Blue Jays' split-squad Grapefruit League games.

Travis has been sidelined for two weeks while battling inflammation in his left knee and could be in danger of opening the season on the injured list if he fails to rejoin the Jays' spring lineup within the next few days. If Travis is sidelined to begin the campaign, Richard Urena would be in strong position to break camp as a utility infielder while Lourdes Gurriel and Freddy Galvis would serve as Toronto's primary options in the middle infield.