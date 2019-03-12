Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Still sitting out
Travis (knee) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays.
The Blue Jays haven't outlined a timeline for Travis' return to the lineup while he continues to battle knee inflammation, a condition that has sidelined him for just over two weeks. If Travis is forced to open the season on the injured list, Lourdes Gurriel and Freddy Galvis would pick up some added job security as the Blue Jays' primary middle infielders.
