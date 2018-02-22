Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Tabbed for spring debut Sunday
Travis (knee) will make his first spring game appearance Sunday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Prior reports stated that the embattled second baseman will be eased into action this spring, and this report confirms that. After playing his first game Sunday, Travis is expected to play roughly every other game. His injury history alone makes his status worth monitoring throughout Grapefruit League play, but it seems as if Travis is on track to be fine for the start of the regular season barring any unforeseen issues.
