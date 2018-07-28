Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Takes seat Saturday
Travis is out of Saturday's lineup against the White Sox.
Travis will get the day off as Yangervis Solarte takes over at second base and Brandon Drury will man the hot corner. Travis went 0-for-3 and was hit by a pitch during Friday's tilt.
