Blue Jays' Devon Travis: To be ready for spring training
General manager Ross Atkins said Travis (knee) will be ready for the start of spring training, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.
Travis appeared in just 50 games last season before injuries -- most notably a knee injury that required surgery to clean up cartilage -- ended his season in June. The 26-year-old was able to flash his potential before injuring himself, as he hit an impressive .364 with four homers, 19 RBI and two swiped bags during the month of May. Barring any setbacks, he should be back at the keystone to start the season, where he could provide late-round value if he's able to stay healthy.
