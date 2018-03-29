Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Will lead off against Yankees
Travis will bat leadoff and play second base for Thursday's Opening Day matchup against the Yankees, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
Travis split time with Curtis Granderson atop the batting order during most of the club's spring games and will take on the role during Thursday's game even with right-hander Luis Severino on the hill for New York. This could signal that manager John Gibbons has decided on Travis as the primary leadoff man, but there will need to be a larger sample size in the regular season before making that assumption a fact.
