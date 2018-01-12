Leone agreed to a one-year, $1.085 million deal with Toronto on Friday, MLB.com's Gregor Chisholm reports.

Leone posted a 2.56 ERA and 1.05 WHIP over 70.1 relief innings during his first season as a Blue Jay. The ringer-hander also held a solid 10.4 K/9 and 2.9 BB/9. Looking ahead, Leone will provide solid value in holds, and could challenge for some save opportunities if he's able to avoid regression.

