Blue Jays' Dominic Leone: Back from personal leave
The Blue Jays reinstated Leone (personal) from the bereavement list Wednesday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Leone should be available out of the bullpen right away after he was unavailable for the Blue Jays' last three games while tending to a personal matter. The 25-year-old has made quite the climb up the depth chart since his July 17 promotion, with his 1.35 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 13.1 innings during that span earning him increased involvement in the seventh and eighth innings. He's been able to notch holds in four of his last five appearances.
