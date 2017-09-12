Leone worked around a hit with two strikeouts in an inning of work to earn his first career save Monday against the Oiroles.

With a one-run lead, Leone was called upon to close out a game for the first time since joining the club. He allowed a leadoff single but got the next three men he faced, including strikeouts of Chris Davis and Mark Trumbo to end the game. Leone appears to be firmly in the mix for saves while Roberto Osuna (personal) is away from the team for the birth of his child.