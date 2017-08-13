Leone notched his sixth hold of the season Saturday after allowing just one hit and striking out three Pirates over 1.2 innings.

The right-hander sits just one hold shy of his career high set in 2014 as a Mariner. Leone's 2.55 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 55 strikeouts over 52.1 innings this year have been a highlight for the Jays' troubled bullpen. He's thrived since moving into a high-leverage role in August, and Leone is worth adding in league's that value holds.