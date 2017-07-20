Leone (2-0) picked up the win Thursday against Boston after allowing no hits and one walk while striking out four over 2.1 innings.

After starter Francisco Liriano managed just five outs, Leone answered the bell with his third-longest appearance of the season. The 25-year-old had been charged with two blown saves since being recalled earlier in the week, so Thursday's effort was a much-needed one for Leone. That said, his low-leverage role is unappealing for fantasy purposes.