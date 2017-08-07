Blue Jays' Dominic Leone: Slides into high-leverage role
Leone, who began 2017 with a relatively insignificant bullpen role, has taken over a high-leverage job since early July, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Leone was picked up off waivers by the Jays in November after he posted a 4.07 ERA over his first three seasons with Seattle and Arizona. The right-hander has turned in a career-best 2.52 and 1.04 WHIP through 42 games this year. "Shoot, he's been good all year, he really has," manager John Gibbons said. "He's been a workhorse for us, too. He's been used in the middle innings, but he can really fill any role for you. He'll throw multiple innings. He's done a lot of good things." Leone has four holds over his last 10 appearances.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Dominic Leone: Earns win Thursday at Fenway•
-
Blue Jays' Dominic Leone: Called up to big club•
-
Blue Jays' Dominic Leone: Sent to Triple-A Buffalo•
-
Blue Jays' Dominic Leone: Posting pedestrian numbers in May•
-
Blue Jays' Dominic Leone: Unexpectedly filling large role•
-
Blue Jays' Dominic Leone: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...