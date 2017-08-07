Leone, who began 2017 with a relatively insignificant bullpen role, has taken over a high-leverage job since early July, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Leone was picked up off waivers by the Jays in November after he posted a 4.07 ERA over his first three seasons with Seattle and Arizona. The right-hander has turned in a career-best 2.52 and 1.04 WHIP through 42 games this year. "Shoot, he's been good all year, he really has," manager John Gibbons said. "He's been a workhorse for us, too. He's been used in the middle innings, but he can really fill any role for you. He'll throw multiple innings. He's done a lot of good things." Leone has four holds over his last 10 appearances.