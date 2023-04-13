Hutchison (oblique) struck out two and gave up one earned run on three hits and a walk over three innings Tuesday for Triple-A Buffalo in the club's 7-2 win over Rochester.

Hutchison battled a left oblique injury in the latter stages of spring training, but he was able to make enough progress in his recovery from the injury to avoid a stint on the 7-day injured list to open the Triple-A campaign. Though he doesn't possess a spot on the Blue Jays' 40-man roster, Hutchison still may rank near the top of the list for a promotion to the big club if Toronto's rotation depth is tested as the season unfolds.