Blue Jays' Drew Hutchison: Reassigned to minor-league camp
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Hutchison was reassigned to minor-league camp by the Blue Jays on Monday, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports.
Hutchison probably wasn't going to crack the Opening Day roster, anyway, but an oblique injury ended any chances of that. He'll try to get healthy and get on track at Triple-A Buffalo.
