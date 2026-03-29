The Marlins traded Gleed and $250K in international bonus pool money to the Blue Jays in exchange for infielder Leo Jimenez on Sunday, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Gleed will join Toronto's organization after opening the 2026 campaign with Triple-A Jacksonville. The infielder climbed from rookie ball all the way to Triple-A last season, and he'll now likely report to Triple-A Buffalo to begin his tenure with the Blue Jays.