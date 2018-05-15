Blue Jays' Dwight Smith: Back with big club
Smith was called up to the majors Tuesday.
Smith was up for a very brief stint earlier in the month, grabbing two doubles in four at-bats. Through 24 games for Triple-A Buffalo, the 25-year-old is hitting .278/.380/.411 with a pair of homers and five steals.
