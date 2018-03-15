Blue Jays' Dwight Smith: Heads to minor leagues
Smith was optioned to the minors Thursday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Smith went 5-for-20 with two home runs and six RBI in 15 spring training games. The 25-year-old outfielder will likely being his regular-season campaign at Triple-A Buffalo.
