Blue Jays' Dwight Smith: Hits first career homer
Smith went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Thursday's loss to the Angels.
Making his first career start in the leadoff spot, Smith hit his first career homer, accounting for all of the Blue Jays' offense in this one. He was just making a spot start, subbing in for the resting Curtis Granderson in left. Smith will continue on as the team's fourth outfielder for now, but his roster spot could be in jeopardy once Randal Grichuk (knee) completes his rehab assignment.
