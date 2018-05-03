Smith was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo prior to Thursday's doubleheader against the Indians.

In a corresponding move, the club optioned Gift Ngoepe to Triple-A. Smith appeared in 12 games for the Blue Jays last season, going 10-for-27 (.370 average) with two doubles, one RBI and 10 strikeouts during his first cup of coffee in the big leagues. The 25-year-old hasn't done much to impress during the first month of the 2018 campaign with Buffalo, slashing just .230/.329/.361, but he will provide extra outfield depth for Toronto moving forward.