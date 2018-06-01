Smith was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Friday, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

With Aledmys Diaz and Randal Grichuk coming off the disabled list, Smith was an obvious roster casualty. He hit .300/.382/.533 with one home run and a 4:3 K:BB in 30 at-bats with the big club -- numbers that could earn him another call-up later this season.

