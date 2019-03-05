Blue Jays' Dwight Smith: Removed from roster
The Blue Jays designated Smith for assignment Tuesday.
Smith was the chosen casualty after the Blue Jays formally announced the signing of starting pitcher Clay Buchholz on Tuesday and cleared a spot for him on the 40-man roster. A career .293/.365/.467 hitter (127 wRC+) over 104 career plate appearances in the majors in parts of the past two seasons, Smith could attract interest from clubs as a trade target or waiver claim.
