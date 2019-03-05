The Blue Jays designated Smith for assignment Tuesday.

Smith was the chosen casualty after the Blue Jays formally announced the signing of starting pitcher Clay Buchholz on Tuesday and cleared a spot for him on the 40-man roster. A career .293/.365/.467 hitter (127 wRC+) over 104 career plate appearances in the majors in parts of the past two seasons, Smith could attract interest from clubs as a trade target or waiver claim.

