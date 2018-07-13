Smith was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Friday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Smith had a solid stint with the Blue Jays in May with a .300/.382/.533 slash line and five extra-base hits in 30 at-bats, but returned to the Bisons when Aledmys Diaz and Randal Grichuk were activated from the disabled list. The Blue Jays may want to give Smith another look in the outfield, but with the rest of their outfield currently healthy he'll likely see even more limited opportunities this time around.

More News
Our Latest Stories