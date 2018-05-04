Smith was sent down to Triple-A Buffalo on Friday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Smith joined Toronto prior to the team's doubleheader against Cleveland on Thursday, and went 2-for-4 with two doubles and one RBI during the nightcap. In a corresponding move, the Blue Jays replenished their outfield depth by calling up Dalton Pompey from Buffalo. Expect to see Smith get another opportunity in the big leagues later this season.

