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Blue Jays' Dylan Cease: Blue Jays-Cubs postponed Sunday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Cease won't start as scheduled Sunday against the Cubs after the game was postponed due to inclement weather in Chicago, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

The two teams will make up the game Aug. 6. As a result of the postponement, the Blue Jays will presumably push their full rotation back a day, putting Cease on track to start Monday's series opener versus the Astros in Toronto. Cease has been sharp over his first two starts of June, posting an 0.82 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 18:5 K:BB over 11 innings.

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