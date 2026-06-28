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Blue Jays' Dylan Cease: Can't find plate in Saturday's loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Cease (4-4) took the loss Saturday, giving up four runs on four hits and five walks over 4.2 innings as the Blue Jays fell 7-4 to the Rangers. He struck out 10.

While the right-hander did rack up his fifth double-digit strikeout game of the season, Cease struggled to find the plate consistently and issued a season-high five free passes. Walks have been an issue for Cease in June since he returned from a hamstring strain, and over four starts this month he has a 36:14 K:BB in 21.1 innings, along with a 2.95 ERA and 1.31 WHIP. He'll try to tighten things up in his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road next weekend in Seattle.

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