Cease (9-5) earned the win against Seattle on Friday, allowing one run on four hits and one walk while striking out eight across six innings.

Cease put the Blue Jays down 1-0 early after yielding a solo homer to Dominic Canzone in the first inning. Cease was able to settle in after that deep ball, striking out the side in the second frame while keeping the Mariners off the board for the rest of his start. Cease has recorded at least seven strikeouts in 19 consecutive starts, which is tied for the second-longest streak in MLB single-season history behind Randy Johnson and Curt Schilling, both of whom did so in 20 consecutive outings. Cease will take a 2.33 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 217:65 K:BB over 150.1 innings into his next start, lined up for next week on the road against the Guardians.