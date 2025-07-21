Lucas (undisclosed) struck out three while giving up one hit and one walk over three scoreless innings Saturday in Triple-A Buffalo's 3-2 win over Omaha after being reinstated from the 7-day injured list earlier in the day.

Lucas had started in six of his previous seven appearances with Buffalo prior to being shelved with the unspecified injury, but he was used out of the bullpen in his return to action Saturday, working in tandem with CJ Van Eyk, who covered the first 3.1 innings. Before his recent absence due to the injury, Lucas had made five appearances (four starts) for Toronto earlier this season, logging a 5.82 ERA and 1.43 WHIP in 21.2 innings. Unless additional injuries strike the Toronto rotation, Lucas likely won't be in line for a starting assignment with the big club in the near future.