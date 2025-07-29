The Blue Jays recalled Lucas from Triple-A Buffalo, and he'll start in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader versus the Orioles in Baltimore.

Lucas will rejoin Toronto for the first time since late May, after he had previously turned in a 5.82 ERA and 1.43 WHIP in 21.2 innings over five appearances (four starts) with the big club prior to being demoted to Triple-A. His results with Buffalo haven't been much better (5.35 ERA, 1.48 WHIP in 33.2 frames), but Toronto will look for the 28-year-old southpaw to eat some innings in the front end of the twin bill before he likely heads back to Triple-A after the outing. Lucas will be taking the hill on three days' rest after making a three-inning start for Buffalo this past Friday, so the Blue Jays could keep his workload somewhat in check.