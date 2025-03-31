The Blue Jays could start Lucas on Wednesday versus the Nationals, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Kevin Gausman is currently penciled in for Wednesday, but they could push him back to Friday if Lucas isn't needed in relief prior to Wednesday. The Blue Jays are in need of a fill-in starter for Max Scherzer (thumb), and it seems they're leaning toward Lucas over Yariel Rodriguez.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Easton Lucas: Summoned from Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Easton Lucas: Beginning season in minors•
-
Blue Jays' Easton Lucas: Sent to Florida Complex League•
-
Blue Jays' Easton Lucas: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Easton Lucas: Claimed by Jays•
-
Tigers' Easton Lucas: Dropped from 40-man roster•