Lucas (3-3) was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo after being charged with the loss in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Orioles. He gave up four runs on four hits with two walks and one strikeout over 2.2 innings.

It was a long day for Toronto's pitching staff, which surrendered 16 runs on 19 hits, including four homers. It was the fifth start in six MLB appearances this year for Lucas, who has a 6.66 ERA and 23:12 K:BB across 24.1 innings. Paxton Schultz was called up to provide bullpen help for Tuesday's nightcap.