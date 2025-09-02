Blue Jays' Easton Lucas: Optioned to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Blue Jays optioned Lucas to Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday.
Lucas has been roughed up for 18 runs over 24.1 frames with Toronto this season. He's being replaced on the roster and in the bullpen by Ryan Borucki.
