Blue Jays' Easton Lucas: Shelved at Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Triple-A Buffalo placed Lucas on its 7-day injured list Tuesday due to an unspecified injury.
Lucas' placement on the IL came a few days after he surrendered three earned runs on two hits and one walk over 1.2 innings in his first appearance with Buffalo since being demoted June 1. The southpaw previously made four starts with the big club earlier this season, but he's unlikely to receive another look with the Blue Jays anytime soon now that he's dealing with an injury and with Max Scherzer (thumb) tracking toward a return from the 60-day injured list next week.
