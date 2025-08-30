Blue Jays' Easton Lucas: Summoned back to big club
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Toronto recalled Lucas from Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday.
Lucas got into six MLB games (five as a starter) earlier this season, posting a 6.66 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 23:12 K:BB over 24.1 innings. He pitched very well over his past three Triple-A outings, allowing just one run with a 16:6 K:BB over 14.2 frames, and will now get another chance with the big club. Lucas will likely work out of the bullpen this time around, though, as he's taking the roster spot of fellow lefty Justin Bruihl, who was optioned to Buffalo in a corresponding move.
