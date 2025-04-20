Lucas (2-2) took the loss Sunday against the Mariners, allowing six runs on seven hits and two walks over 1.2 innings with five strikeouts.
The Toronto southpaw was pummeled again for a second consecutive start, as he tossed 55 pitches while failing to get out of the second inning. After opening the season with 10.1 scoreless innings across two wins, Lucas has coughed up 14 runs in 6.2 innings over his last two outings. Overall, the 28-year-old now sports an ugly 7.41 ERA and 1.53 WHIP with a 19:9 K:BB. Things aren't looking much easier ahead, as Lucas currently lines up to make his next start against the Yankees on the road next weekend.
